BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz made a public appearance in the Dominican Republic Sunday. It’s the first time he’s been seen there since he was shot on the island nearly six months ago.
Big Papi was greeted by a standing ovation and cheers when he entered the stadium for a charity baseball game.
The former Red Sox star was shot June 9 at a bar. He was hospitalized at Mass General Hospital until July 26.
Investigators in the Dominican Republic said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. They maintain Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez ordered a hit on his cousin, Sixto David Fernández, which instead wounded Ortiz. Hugo Gomez, who was captured weeks after the attack, told authorities he had no knowledge about the attack and denied the charges.
Since the shooting, multiple raids have led to the arrests of nearly 20 people linked to an organized crime ring.
