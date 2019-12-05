Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have bought a home on Martha’s Vineyard, according to a published report.
The Martha Vineyard’s Times reports the Obamas bought the 29-acre property on Edgartown’s Great Pond from Celtics lead owner Wyc Grousbeck for $11.75 million.
According to the listing, the house has 7 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, two guest wings and a private sun deck.
Barack and Michelle Obama have been frequent vacationers on the island since his presidency. Michelle Obama made a surprise visit to the Edgartown Library back in October.
