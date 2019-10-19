EDGARTOWN (CBS) – Kids at a Martha’s Vineyard library got an unexpected surprise – a visit from the former first lady. Michelle Obama dropped by the Edgartown Library on Friday afternoon.
“When you send your kid to the library, you never know what story they will take home,” the library posted on Facebook.
Library employees told The Martha’s Vineyard Times the visit was totally out of the blue.
“We were going about our normal business, and then a woman walked in and said, ‘Who would like to meet Mrs. Obama?’” library director Lisa Sherman told the newspaper.
She said some of the kids were “sobbing” and “stunned” as Obama took time to talk to everyone. She also encouraged the children to keep reading and writing.
Barack and Michelle Obama have been frequent vacationers on the island since his presidency.
