CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Def Leppard, Fenway Park, Motley Crue


BOSTON (CBS) – More big names are coming to Fenway Park for a concert next summer. It was announced Wednesday that Motley Crue and Def Leppard will headline a show at the iconic ballpark on August 25, 2020.

The rock legends will be joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as part of their North American Stadium Tour.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20. More information can be found here.

Earlier in the day, Fenway was revealed as a stop on Maroon 5’s tour for a concert in June. James Taylor, Green Day and Billy Joel also have shows scheduled for the summer.

Comments