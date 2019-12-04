BOSTON (CBS) – Maroon 5 has announced a nationwide tour, and they’re making a stop at Fenway Park. It was announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning band will play the ballpark next summer with special guests Leon Bridges and Nantucket’s Meghan Trainor.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @maroon5 is bringing their 2020 tour with special guests @leonbridges & @Meghan_Trainor to Fenway on June 24th! Presales start 12/16.
More on the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series: https://t.co/yH0UQBq70g pic.twitter.com/7eVXmM7z3M
— Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) December 4, 2019
The Boston show is scheduled for June 24, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 20 at noon. Prices have not yet been announced.
Other Fenway concerts planned for next summer include James Taylor, Green Day and Billy Joel.
