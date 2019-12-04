WATCH LIVE:House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing
BOSTON (CBS) – Maroon 5 has announced a nationwide tour, and they’re making a stop at Fenway Park. It was announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning band will play the ballpark next summer with special guests Leon Bridges and Nantucket’s Meghan Trainor.

The Boston show is scheduled for June 24, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 20 at noon. Prices have not yet been announced.

Other Fenway concerts planned for next summer include James Taylor, Green Day and Billy Joel.

