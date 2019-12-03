



BOSTON (CBS) – Having fun yet? We’re 3 days into meteorological winter and we’ve had 3 days with snow flying in the air. More than 500 school closings and delays Tuesday gave some lucky kids a sixth straight day off from school. So when does it all end?

The snow will continue Tuesday morning in waves, heavier at times in some banding and then back to very light. As the storm continues to deepen just offshore, we will likely get a final few steady/heavy bands close to the coastline, particularly over parts of southeastern Massachusetts.

The storm will finally begin to pull away late in the morning allowing for a final cleanup to begin by midday and this afternoon. Skies will actually start to clear from west to east late this afternoon, perhaps leading to a terrific sunset over our new blanket of white.

Winds will continue to gust 25-to-45 mph through the morning at the coastline. These will gradually taper down through this evening, becoming much lighter overnight.

When all is said and done, an additional 3-to-6 inches will have fallen across most of eastern Massachusetts Tuesday putting some of the highest “jackpot” towns between 15-to-20 inches for the three-day storm.

A few areas, including the South Shore/South Coast will exceed 3-to-6 inches Tuesday morning with up to as much as 9 inches from today alone.

Enjoying your new whitened landscape? Don’t worry it isn’t going anywhere fast! Temperatures the rest of this week will be well below average. Highs will be stuck mainly in the 30s to low 40s allowing very little melting.

We are also watching a fast moving “clipper” system which could bring some light additional snow to parts of the area on Friday, followed by a very cold day Saturday.

Looking for milder days?

There are signs that next week may bring some warmer days and even some rain to the area – a brief “December thaw” perhaps.

