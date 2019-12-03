Celtics Rookie Tremont Waters Named G League Player Of The MonthFollowing a sensational first month as a pro, Waters has been named G League Player of the Month for November.

Red Sox Tender Offer To Jackie Bradley Jr. For 2020The Boston Red Sox have tendered outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. a contract for the 2020 season, preserving their rights to him.

James White Hits Milestone, Sets Career Highs In Patriots' Loss To TexansSunday night didn't offer much in the way of celebrations for the Patriots. Nevertheless, it was a milestone evening for running back James White.

Belichick: 'We Have To Start All Over Against Kansas City'Competing in the NFL is a rough business. Just ask the Patriots.

After Firing Steve Addazio, Boston College Turns To Rich Gunnell As Interim Coach“We’re not taking a step back, this is a step forward,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said a day after Addazio was fired following seven seasons in which the BC never won more than seven games. “This is a launch pad now.”