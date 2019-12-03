Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The first two snow storms of the season in southern New England came back-to-back, from late Sunday until midday Tuesday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from both storms from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Winchendon…the snow capital of Southern New England https://t.co/nMOE89FXrb
— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 3, 2019
Winchendon 25.0 inches
Royalston 25.0
Fitchburg 22.0
Sterling 20.0
Lunenburg 17.1
Gardner 17.0
Pepperell 16.2
Leominster 15.4
Holden 15.0
Worcester 13.5
Wilmington 13.4
Methuen 13.0
Hopkinton 12.5
Dracut 12.3
Boston Logan Airport 2.3
