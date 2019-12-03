Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – ‘Tis the season – to buy Girl Scout cookies. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts kicked off their holiday cookie sales on Tuesday.
Girl Scouts in the region will be selling all the favorites including Thin Mints, Caramel Delites and Peanut Butter Patties.
Customers can use the online “Cookie Finder” to find nearby booth sales. Each box costs $5 and proceeds support local Girl Scout programs.
The Girl Scouts are also noting that packaging this year includes updated nutrition labels about allergens that may have been present in the bakery, due to new FDA requirements.
