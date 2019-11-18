Bruins Deem Jake DeBrusk A Game-Time Decision Tuesday Night Vs. DevilsReinforcements are coming for the injury plagued Boston Bruins. They could get a key contributor back in their lineup as early as Tuesday night in New Jersey.

Tua To The Patriots? Former GM Says Injury Could Lead Tagovailoa To New EnglandFormer Jets GM and former Dolphins executive VP of football operations Mike Tannenbaum said that Tua's setback could be the Patriots' gain.

Scott Zolak Suspicious That Eagles Pumped In Crowd Noise Vs. PatriotsAs the camera cut to Brady breaking the huddle, loud boos began to take over the broadcast. The sound of that booing then elevated rather abruptly.

Derek Jeter Highlights 18 Newcomers On Baseball Hall Of Fame BallotDerek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot.

Tom Brady's FEELINGS Taking Center Stage And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsTom Brady's feelings are sure to be the central point of discussion this week in New England. Does anybody else think that that is weird?