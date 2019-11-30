BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts transportation officials are warning of hazardous travel conditions because of an impending winter storm.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising the public that by midday Sunday there will be a mix of heavy snow, freezing rain and strong wind gusts in Western Massachusetts which will arrive in the greater Boston area by 5 p.m.
During the storm, snow fall rates will be 1-2 inches per hour in many areas.
MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is advising anyone who has to travel, to leave as early as possible Sunday morning.
To avoid the storm, motorists traveling on roads north and west of Interstate 495 should be off the roads by 3 p.m. and motorists traveling east and south of Interstate 495 should be off the roads by 5 p.m.
Some airlines have already issued travel waivers, allowing travelers to change or cancel flights without fees or fare differences for flights in or out of certain cities on Sunday and Monday.
Below is a list of airlines and the New England cities they have issued a travel waivers for:
JetBlue: Boston, Mass., Worcester, Mass., Providence, R.I., Hartford, Conn.
American Airlines: Bangor, Maine, Boston, Mass., Burlington, V.T., Hartford, Conn., Manchester, N.H., New Haven, Conn., Portland, Maine, Providence, R.I.
United Airlines: Bangor, Maine; Boston, Mass., Hartford, Conn., Manchester, N.H., Portland, Maine, Presque Isle, Maine, Providence, R.I.
Delta Air Lines: Bangor, Maine, Boston, Mass., Burlington, V.T., Hartford, Conn., Manchester, N.H., Portland, Maine, Providence, R.I.
Southwest Airlines: Boston, Mass., Hartford, Conn., Manchester, N.H., Portland, Maine, Providence, R.I.
