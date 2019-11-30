BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday’s sunshine is certainly living up to the saying “calm before the storm”.

While there hasn’t been much change since Friday’s update, we’re narrowing in on the travel impact and total snow across the region. Most of Mass., with the exception of southeastern Mass. and southern New Hampshire remains under a Winter Storm Watch (shaded in blue). But, this morning The National Weather Service has put parts of Worcester County and northwest Middlesex County under a Winter Storm Warning (shaded in pink) from 11 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. These will be the jackpot snow spots and undoubtedly have the slowest travel.

The timing of the storm has stayed very consistent over the last 24 hours which is giving us a clearer view of the precipitation type and duration. If you are still holding out and planning to travel back home on Sunday, make sure to head out sooner than later. Travel shouldn’t be an issue during the morning, but you will want to arrive at your final destination before the snow begins.

At the onset of this storm, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, most of Massachusetts will see their first flakes. The low pressure that’s driving this system will land to the south of Rhode Island on Monday morning. As this occurs, onshore winds over warmer ocean water will give coastal locations and southeastern Mass. a wintry mix. There should be enough influence that it’s only rain at times for the outer Cape and Islands. That ultimately spells better news for travel in those areas as they likely see the lower snow amounts. This system is going to be a grind as it lasts throughout the day on Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall late in the day on Monday and any mix for coastal areas will ultimately change back to a period of snow. The accumulation at that point will be far less than Sunday into Monday, but it still may add a bit to the numbers.

The latest totals show a wide range of snow across the region. In fact, we’re looking at a difference of 1 foot between northern Worcester County and the Cape! No denying that those around Route 2 will have the highest numbers and there may be some reports of 17-18″ into southern NH. The thin line of 4-7″ will be the trickiest part of the forecast. With the marine influence, areas in Boston such as the Seaport likely see a much different total than say Newton-Wellesley or towards Metrowest. All things considered, expect the values to increase significantly as you move from southeastern MA to central and western parts of the state.

Bottom line: travel will be difficult. Road crews will do what they can to stay ahead of this storm but you should expect major delays at work and school on Monday (and possibly into Tuesday). The WBZ Weather Team will be working around the clock to make sure everyone stays up to date as we track the first major snow of the season. Be sure to check in with us all day!