BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, you’ll have plenty of company!
AAA estimates 55 million people will travel for the holiday. Wednesday is expected to be the most crowded for drivers, especially between 4:30 and 6:30PM. The agency estimates during that time frame, it could take at least three times longer to reach your destination!
According to Google, your best chance for smooth sailing on the roads means taking off at 2AM Wednesday! Your next best option might be 6AM Thanksgiving morning.
As for the return trip, the Boston area is expected to be slow around 3PM Friday.
