



BOSTON (CBS) – Hard to believe the holiday season is already upon us. And while everyone is rushing around to the grocery stores, to grandma’s house and to get in line for those Black Friday deals, the one thing that can really foul up plans is the weather. This Thanksgiving there will be several significant, interruptive storms but thankfully, New England will largely be spared from any major headaches. But if your travels take you outside the Northeast, you need to beware and prepare for some likely delays and major headaches.

Tuesday

Locally: No problems. Partly sunny skies, mild temperatures (50’s) and just a bit breezy. In fact, the entire East Coast will be dry and quiet.

Travel trouble spots: Snow is expected in parts of the Midwest including Colorado, Nebraska and southern South Dakota and Minnesota. Heavy rain and mountain snows will be falling in northern California and in Oregon and Washington State. Rain is forecast from Chicago southward through the Mississippi Valley.

Wednesday

Locally: Rain arrives late in the day in the Northeast. Nothing particularly heavy or disruptive. Perhaps a touch of wet snow in the northern mountains. Temperatures again in the 50’s. Most of the East Coast is dry and quiet.

Travel trouble spots: Heavy snow and strong winds expected early in the day from Minneapolis to Green Bay and through the northern Great Lakes. The West will continue to be pounded with heavy rain and mountain snows from California through the western Rockies.

Thanksgiving

Locally: Rain and snow showers exit early in the morning from New England, leaving partly sunny skies and breezy conditions with temperatures a bit cooler, in the 40’s. It will be a bit windy through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, but otherwise no issues along the East Coast.

Travel trouble spots: Another storm for the Midwest bring light to moderate snow from Colorado through Nebraska, Iowa and the Dakotas. The messy weather continues farther west with snow falling in parts of Utah, Nevada and interior California.

Friday

Locally: Quiet. sunny, brisk and chilly with highs generally in the 30’s to near 40 in New England. The entire East Coast is quiet.

Travel trouble spots: A very powerful storm develops out of the Rockies and pushes northward through the Dakotas Friday and Saturday. Snow and wind a major concern from the Rockies, northern Plains and upper Midwest, while heavy rains are likely in the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley.

