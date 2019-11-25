BURLINGTON (CBS) – Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington is holding a weeklong fundraiser in December to support the family of manager Ryan Baldera, who died from a toxic mixture of cleaning chemicals at the restaurant earlier this month. The chain announced that 100% of all proceeds will go toward an education fund for Baldera’s newborn son.
Baldera, 32, died on Nov. 7 trying to remove the chemicals from the South Avenue location. His staff said he was a hero for his efforts to protect employees and customers.
All proceeds from dine-in and carry-out orders from Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8 will benefit Baldera’s son. A silent auction with items like signed sports memorabilia and game-day experiences will raise more money for the family.
There is also a GoFundMe to support Baldera’s wife and son that has raised more than $135,000.
You must log in to post a comment.