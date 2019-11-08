Comments
BURLINGTON (CBS) – The employee who died after a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Burlington has been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Baldera.
Baldera, who was the general manager of the restaurant, died after he was exposed to fumes from a powerful cleaning agent.
Ten other people, both customers and workers, were hospitalized as a result of the incident.
Fire officials said the cleaning product Super 8, which contains sodium hypochlorite, a high-concentrate chlorine, was involved in the incident.
OSHA has been notified and the restaurant has been closed for the investigation.
