WORCESTER (CBS) – The Dropkick Murphys played a charity concert to benefit the family of Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard Friday night. There was a mixture of emotions, but before the show, the family took the stage and let everyone know they should party like Jason did.
It was a celebration of a hero after the Worcester Fire Department was rocked by another tragedy.
“Jason Menard is a true hero in every aspect of the word,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie told the crowd.
Lt. Menard died while saving members of his crew earlier this month. The father of three became the ninth firefighter from the department to die in the line of duty in the past 20 years.
The band was able to meet with family members before the show at the Worcester Beer Garden.
“I feel like our job in these instances is to try to bring a smile to peoples’ faces where we can,” said Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys.
With the family and firefighters in attendance, the show gave them all a chance to remember better times after the trauma of losing a man loved by so many.
The goal was to raise $25,000 and they are expected to surpass that easily.
