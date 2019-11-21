WORCESTER (CBS) – The Dropkick Murphys are doing their part to support the family of Lt. Jason Menard. The Boston band is set to play at a sold-out fundraiser Friday evening for the fallen Worcester firefighter. Menard died while saving members of his crew in a fire on Stockholm Street last week. The 39-year-old is survived by his wife and three children.
Dropkick Murphys front man Ken Casey sat down with WBZ’s Nick Emmons to explain why the band jumped at the opportunity to get involved. “First responders, in general, have always been big supporters of the Dropkick Murphys, and we like to show our respect back,” Casey said.
The Worcester Beer Garden & Pavilion is hosting the event and even though tickets are sold-out, people can still make donations online.
One of the event organizers, Alfredo Viera credits the community for the outpouring of support. “One thing that I think is across Massachusetts is the sense of pride and community involvement, and support for one another, and I think Worcester has that sense of pride,” Viera said.
A 50/50 raffle will raise even more money for the family inside the venue, as will a portion of bar sales from the evening, and donations can be made at the door as well.
The Dropkick Murphys are also selling t-shirts on the band’s website with proceeds going to the Menard family.
The City of Worcester has also established the Menard Children’s Fund to benefit the family. Donations can be made through the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts website.
Checks made payable to “PFFM Foundation c/o The Menard Children’s Fund” can also be mailed to:
Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
34 Glennie St.
Worcester, MA 01605
