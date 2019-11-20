Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) – A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in Brookline.
Singha Ouen, 21, of Brookline, was arrested at a home on Wallace Circle in Malden Tuesday. The victim, Nicolas Kern, was found stabbed multiple times at Amory Park early Tuesday morning. He was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Ouen and Kern knew each other.
Ouen is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.
You must log in to post a comment.