BROOKLINE (CBS) — Police said a 20-year-old man was attacked in Brookline’s Amory Park overnight. Officers spent hours searching the park for evidence while the man was rushed to the Beth Israel Hospital with serious injuries.
“At approximately 1:38 this morning we responded to Amory park for a reported assault by means of a dangerous weapon,” said Brookline Police Lt. Philip Harrington.
People who frequent the park told WBZ-TV they were surprised by the violence.
“I walk here from where I live just a few blocks away and I’ve never had any problems like this,” said Eric Colles.
State police assisting Brookline police in this investigation. A tent is set up by one of the fields. Officers continue to walk the park and surrounding streets. They do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. @wbz pic.twitter.com/ABx0QzIm93
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) November 19, 2019
Crime scene tape was scattered across the more than eight acres of Amory Park by the time many walkers arrived.
“All the trash cans are open so I thought they were looking through the trash, Colles added. “I never thought it would happen here.”
Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. While the park is now open, the investigation is ongoing.
