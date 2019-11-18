



CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A husband is still seeking answers after his wife was killed crossing the street in Harvard Square in September. Richard Curran was married to Sharon Hamer for 38 years.

“She was really the heart and soul of our family she just radiated goodness and kindness,” Curran said. “Whatever the truth is we want to know what it is.”

Curran said back in September his wife was on her way to the gym when she was hit by a truck as she crossed Brattle Street. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“When it’s dangerous to cross the street something is wrong,” Curran said.

Hamer was a retired Boston Public School librarian, who lived by a simple motto: put others first, be kind and find goodness and humor in every day.

“Not only was she a librarian, she was a ‘super librarian’ she got an award for being a ‘super librarian,’” Curran said.

Witnesses said the driver did not see Hamer. Right now no charges have been filed.

It’s been a painful few months for the Curran family. To help ease some of that grief Richard says he would love to know what happened on the day when his wife was killed.

“If there is an eyewitness to the actual crash I would love to speak to that person,” Curran said. “It’s tormenting to me to have to imagine what happened.”

Curran said he’s been surrounded by an outpouring of love from his community and finds comfort in reading kind notes from neighbors. He also hopes state lawmakers will bring about change to a very busy Harvard Square area.

“To require things like side guards on trucks that big,” Curran said. “And traffic patterns in Harvard Square need a lot of improvement.”

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said they are still investigating the crash.