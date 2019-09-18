Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Investigators have released the name of the woman killed by a truck in Harvard Square Tuesday morning.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said 67-year-old Sharon Hamer of Cambridge was hit by a flatbed truck on Brattle Street near Out of Town News just before 7 a.m. She was rushed to a hospital where she died. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Hamer was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.
Witnesses said the driver did not see Hamer and didn’t know he had hit her until people in the area flagged him down.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.
Hamer was a retired Boston Public School Librarian and former board member of the Massachusetts School Library Association.
