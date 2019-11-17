Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker certainly knows what Deval Patrick is like on the campaign trail. So will it translate for Patrick as he makes a late entry into the presidential race?
Baker unsuccessfully ran against Patrick during the race for Massachusetts governor in 2010.
“I always said I thought he was a spectacular candidate and campaigner, and maybe the best retail politician I’ve ever seen,” Baker told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller when asked about Patrick.
Keller @ Large: Charlie Baker Part 2
Keller also asked Baker about what can be done about the struggles of Massachusetts’ casinos.
You must log in to post a comment.