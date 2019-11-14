



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Deval Patrick is entering the 2020 race for president. The former Massachusetts governor will be a guest on “CBS This Morning” Thursday for his first interview following his announcement.

Patrick served two terms as governor from 2007 to 2015. After leaving office he became a managing director at private equity firm Bain Capital. He had also been a CBS News contributor since September, but he will no longer serve in that role because of his decision to run.

Patrick updated his social media accounts Thursday to show he’s now a 2020 candidate and posted a video to YouTube.

He was expected to make his announcement official before Friday, the filing deadline for the New Hampshire primary.

Patrick is now the 18th candidate in the Democatic field for president.

His move injects a new layer of uncertainty into the contest less than three months before the first votes. A popular two-term Democratic governor with a moderate bearing and close ties to former President Barack Obama, he is starting late but with a compelling life story and political resume.

Patrick’s announcement also reflects uncertainty about the direction of the Democratic contest with no commanding front-runner. Joe Biden entered the race as the presumptive favorite and maintains significant support from white moderates and black voters, whose backing is critical in a Democratic primary. But he’s facing spirited challenges from Patrick’s home-state senator, Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, progressives whose calls for fundamental economic change have alarmed moderates and wealthy donors.

Patrick could present himself as a potential bridge across the moderate, liberal and progressive factions — as candidates like Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Cory Booker are trying to do.

But the former governor faces significant hurdles to raise enormous amounts of money quickly and to build an organization in the traditional early voting states that most of his rivals have focused on for the past year. And he’ll have to pivot to the expensive and logistically daunting Super Tuesday contests, when voters in more than a dozen states and territories head to the polls.

It’s also a near certainty that Patrick wouldn’t make a Democratic debate stage until January, if at all, because of debate rules set by the party.

“Nobody has gotten into the presidential race, at least in modern times, this late in the game and somehow prevalied,” CBS political correspondent Ed O’Keefe told WBZ-TV. “He’s got to raise millions of dollars and somehow get his name ID up beyond what it is in New England.”

“It’s hard to see what he is thinking,” said WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller. “It just goes to show that in politics, sometimes ego reigns supreme.”

