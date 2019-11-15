BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is hosting a workout for Colin Kaepernick this weekend, and while most agree it’s just a publicity stunt by the league, it will give the former quarterback his best shot to make it back into pro football. Many NFL players have voiced their support for Kaepernick over the last few days, and you can add Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to that growing list.
Brady joined Jim Gray on Westwood One on Thursday night, and said it’s “pretty cool” that Kaepernick is getting an opportunity to prove himself to NFL teams. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL in three years, but Brady believes Kaepernick can overcome that long absence.
“I think being a pro quarterback is very challenging in and of itself,” Brady told Gray. “To have time off is a challenge, but Colin’s overcome a lot of challenges in his career, and he’s always found a way to produce. He’s very mentally tough, and I think it’s pretty cool that he’s getting that opportunity.”
This isn’t the first time Brady has voiced his support for Kaepernick. He said that he’s always admired Kaepernick in an interview on CBS in 2017, adding that he hoped the QB got a shot to return to the league. It took two years, but that shot has finally arrived.
The NFL confirmed Thursday that the Patriots are one of the 11 teams that will attend Kaepernick’s Saturday workout in Atlanta.
