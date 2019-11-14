



BOSTON (CBS) — It was reported Wednesday that the New England Patriots would be among the teams checking out Colin Kaepernick’s workout this weekend. That has now been confirmed by the league.

The Patriots are one of the 11 teams that will be attending the quarterback’s workout in Atlanta, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. In addition to New England, the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins will be in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon to see what the quarterback has to offer.

“With two days remaining until the workout, we expect other teams to commit,” the NFL said in its Tweet.

No word on who from the Patriots will be attending the workout, but chances are it will not be Bill Belichick or any of his staff members, as they’ll be in Philadelphia preparing for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He had just a 1-10 record as a starter that year, but he did throw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while also rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers. He opted out of his contract after that season, and with the controversy from his national anthem protest hovering over him, he was unable to find an NFL job after that.

From 2011-16, Kaepernick started 58 games for San Francisco, completing 59.8 percent of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt while throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on 375 carries. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, where they lost to the Ravens.