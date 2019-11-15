EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — East Bridgewater police have filed hit-and-run charges against a Whitman woman after she allegedly sideswiped two teens riding horses Wednesday.
Andrea Fitzgerald-Rumsey, 44, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash with a person injury.
Police say Fitzgerald-Rumsey allegedly sideswiped one of the teens on her horse, hitting the rider’s leg and the horse’s shoulder, while driving her white SUV. They say she stopped briefly before driving away.
Though police say no injuries were reported at the scene, the teen who was hit was later taken to a hospital for a knee injury.
Fitzgerald-Rumsey was identified Thursday by Massachusetts State Police and Halifax police when they say they noticed her driving her Ford Escape with a broken side mirror in Halifax.
She will be arraigned in Brockton District Court at a later date.
