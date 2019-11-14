NFL Confirms Patriots, 10 Other Teams Will Attend Colin Kaepernick's WorkoutIt was reported Wednesday that the New England Patriots would be among the teams checking out Colin Kaepernick's workout this weekend. That has now been confirmed by the league.

Patriots Hope That Reliving Super Bowl LII Horrors Will Help Sunday Vs. EaglesIt has been nearly two years since the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, and they added another Lombardi Trophy to their collection last February. But that still doesn't make that Super Bowl loss any easier to digest.

Rochie's Fantasy Football Four Pack: Can't Miss Plays For Week 11 Each and every week, Dan Roche provides a little bit of help for you as you build your daily fantasy football lineup.

Bruins Zach Senyshyn Sidelined For At Least A Month With Lower Body InjuryThe Boston Bruins will be without forward Zach Senyshyn for the foreseeable future.

Gordon Hayward Frustrated By Latest Injury, But Celtics Forward Remains OptimisticBoston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said he considers it “relatively good news” that his latest injury is only expected to keep him out for six weeks, even though it struck just as he was returning to form from the broken leg that cost him almost a full season.