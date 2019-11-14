Comments
EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – East Bridgewater Police are investigating a hit and run involving juveniles who were riding horses. They were on Belmont Street Wednesday evening when one horse and rider were sideswiped by an SUV.
The passenger side mirror struck the right front shoulder of the horse and the rider’s leg. The driver allegedly stopped and looked at the damage to their vehicle before driving away.
Police are looking for a Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner with a damaged mirror.
Neither the juveniles nor the horses were injured in the incident but anyone with information on the driver is asked to call police.
You must log in to post a comment.