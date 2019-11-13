WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee Hearing In Impeachment Inquiry
By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The term “freak athlete” gets thrown around a little bit liberally these days, as the title has been handed out to a number of athletes who aren’t that freakish.

But Jamie Collins, ladies and gentlemen? That man is a freak athlete.

It’s been evident a number of times over the years, as the linebacker has performed a number of physical feats that just aren’t often seen on a football field. Unsurprisingly, that prowess extends to the practice field as well.

WPRI’s Ruthie Polinsky on Wednesday shared a clip captured by Morey Hershgordon that showed the Patriots during the warmup portion of the day’s practice. While some players were busy shedding tackling dummies, and while other players were simply standing around, Collins decided to … practice his backflip. You know, just in case he ever needs it.

Check out No. 58 in the back.

Perhaps Collins had just seen a good Spider-Man movie, or perhaps he was feeling a little bit groggy and needed to shake out his sleepies. Whatever the case may have been, his form looked as perfect as Mary Lou Retton’s in 1984.

Surely, this isn’t the first time that Collins has exhibited some non-human behavior. It’s not even his most impressive backflip video to hit the internet.

#GettinTooFatThough 😎

Do you remember in Buffalo earlier this year, when Collins leaped over the line on an attempt to block a kick, on a play when he began the play with his hand in the dirt (er, rubber pellets)?

That was the way that Collins had to jump the line this time, because the way he used to do it is now against the rules.

That’s in addition to the “normal” things he does on a football field on a regular basis.

Though he’s coming off a less than spectacular performance against the Ravens, Collins is having a dynamite season overall. Through nine games, Collins is tied for fifth in the NFL in interceptions (3) and is tied for 21st in sacks (6.0). He also leads the Patriots with 39 solo tackles and 48 total tackles, and he’s also forced two fumbles and recovered another fumble. And he’s returned one of his three interceptions for a touchdown.

Long story short … Jamie Collins is a freak athlete.

