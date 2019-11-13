Report: Patriots Will Attend Colin Kaepernick's WorkoutSeveral teams are at least interested enough to send representatives to Atlanta for the workout, and that list includes the New England Patriots.

Jamie Collins Doing A Backflip Is Kind Of AbsurdThe term "freak athlete" gets thrown around a little bit liberally these days, as the title has been handed out to a number of athletes who aren't that freakish. But Jamie Collins? That man is a freak athlete.

Will N'Keal Harry Play Sunday? Bill Belichick Still Won't SayWill N'Keal Harry finally make his NFL debut on Sunday? The Patriots still aren't saying.

Belichick: Super Bowl LII Film 'Worth Looking At' Ahead Of Matchup With EaglesYes, Bill Belichick is going there. As some prep work for this weekend's game in Philadelphia, he'll be rewatching New England's Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles.

Bruce Cassidy's Shootout Lineup Was Unique, But Not Entirely CrazyBruce Cassidy made some curious choices in the shootout. They seemed odd ... but most of them did make plenty of sense.