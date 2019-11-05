BOSTON (CBS) – A proposed ban on menthol cigarettes has some store owners worried about their livelihood. “It’s basically the same thing. Minorities smoke menthol,” said Dorchester convenience store owner, Humayun Morshed.
“The ban on menthol cigarettes sends a message to all blacks and minorities in Boston that they aren’t smart enough to choose, but white people are. Thanks but no thanks,” said Corneal Allen of the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association, a group Morshed belongs to. His Dorchester convenience store is one of hundreds across the state closing in protest to rally at the State House Wednesday.
“We’re going to lose a lot of employment,” Morshed said. “This is 50% of our revenue and definitely our store would have to be closed.”
The ban would include all flavored cigarettes, including menthol and e-cigarette products. Leaving some store shelves bare, and some smokers upset, like Bobby Cresta. “It’s infringing on rights that have been in place for quite a while.”
In a statement sent to WBZ, Monica Lupi, the Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission said, “The marketing and retail practices of tobacco companies … to infiltrate our communities of color with menthol tobacco products are unacceptable, and the fact that similar tactics are being used now to target our kids with vaping products demands action.”
According to the CDC, African Americans are more likely to die from smoking-related diseases than white smokers.
If passed, a store caught selling menthol cigarettes could face a $200 fine for its first offense, $400 for its second, along with a 7 day tobacco product sale suspension.
Lawmakers are expected to vote as early as the 20th of this month.
