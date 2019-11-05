NFL News: Cam Newton, Malcolm Butler Placed On Injured ReserveWith the season at least halfway over for every NFL team, attrition is starting to set in.

Celtics May Get Some Much-Needed Size Back Against CavaliersThe Celtics could use a little size in their lineup, and they may get it Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What's Next For Red Sox Now That J.D. Martinez Has Opted In?J.D. Martinez has decided to stay in Boston. That complicates things for new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Steelers' Trey Edmunds, Giants' Darius Slayton Among Top Pickup OptionsWith injuries to guys ahead of them on the depth chart, the Steelers running back and Giants wide receiver are options to look at on the waiver wire this week.

ESPN Graphic Adds Crazy Perspective On Patriots' Ridiculous Run Of SuccessSometimes you see something that adds a new layer of perspective, and it shows juuuuust how ridiculous this stretch has been for Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and a few hundred other men who have donned the Flying Elvis since 2001.