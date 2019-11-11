



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A host of Veterans Day ceremonies are scheduled for Monday throughout the region and country to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Ureña will speak during the Veterans Day ceremony at the State House at 10 a.m.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to attend several events on Monday. Walsh will kick off the Veterans Day Parade at 12 p.m. at the corner of Charles and Boylston Street. The parade will continue until its conclusion at City Hall Plaza.

At 1:30 p.m., Walsh will offer the keynote remarks at the Puerto Rican Veterans Day Memorial event, then at 3 p.m. he will speak at the annual Veterans Town Hall.

Newton residents will honor veterans during an event at Evans Park at Newton Corner at 12:45 p.m. There will be music and a pinning ceremony. Sen. Ed Markey will speak at the event.

Meanwhile in New Hampshire, officials will reopen a bridge named after a Portsmouth man who died fighting in World War II. The George R. Laderbush Memorial Bridge, which carries motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic over the Route 1 bypass in Portsmouth, will reopen Monday.

Laderbush died in 1944 when the submarine he was serving on was lost in the Pacific Ocean

The opening of the bridge marks the completion of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s $20 Million U.S. Route 1 Bypass Bridge Replacement projects.

Manchester is among the cities in New Hampshire holding a Veterans Day parade. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.

