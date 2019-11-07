



BOSTON (CBS) — November 11 is Veterans Day, a time to honor and thank those who have served our country. Many restaurants on Monday are showing their gratitude with special discounts or free meals for veterans and active military personnel.

Here’s a look at some of the offers at Boston-area eateries. Remember that some places may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID.

Applebee’s: Free meal for veterans and all active military members.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed service members.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree and beverage from select menu for veterans and active military.

Chili’s: Free entree from select menu for veterans and active military.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free entree for veterans and active military.

Cracker Barrel: Free Pumpkin Pie Latte or slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for veterans and active duty military.

Denny’s: Free build-your-own Grand Slam from 5 am. to noon for all veterans and military personnel.

Dunkin’: Free donut for veterans and active duty military.

Friendly’s: Free Big-Two-Do for breakfast or free All American Burger for lunch and dinner for veterans and active duty military.

Hooters: Free entree from select menu with beverage purchase for all active duty and retired military.

Little Caesar’s: Free lunch combo for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ninety Nine: Free “Real Size Entree” with purchase of another entree for veterans and active duty military from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outback: 20% discount for veterans, active military and family from Friday through Monday.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for veterans and active military.

Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries for veterans and active military.

Starbucks: Free cup of coffee for veterans, active military and spouses at participating stores.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yard House: Free appetizer for veterans and active duty military.