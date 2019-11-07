BURLINGTON (CBS) – A Buffalo Wild Wings worker has died after he was exposed to a strong cleaning agent in Burlington. Six other people, both workers and patrons, have been hospitalized as a result of the incident.
At about 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the restaurant on South Ave. across from the Burlington Mall for a report of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area.
A male employee was suffering from nausea after breathing in fumes from a cleaning agent. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition and later died.
The building was evacuated and a Tier 1 Hazmat response was called for.
Firefighters say anyone who was in the restaurant at the time and believes they may be impacted should seek treatment immediately. There is no active threat to the public safety.
OSHA has been notified and the restaurant is closed for the night while crews investigate.
