



BOSTON (CBS) – This weekend you can get into the early holiday spirit, check out some rare motorcycles, or take the Veteran in your life for a free meal. Here’s a look at some of the events going on this weekend around Boston.

3-Course Meals For Veterans

Temperatures are dropping and if you are looking for ways to stay, warm kick off the holiday weekend at a place that is planning on serving those who have served.

On Monday Tuscan Kitchen will be serving a complimentary three-course meal for each veteran or military professional along with a guest. The restaurant has served over 17,000 members of the military since 2010 on Veterans Day. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and reservations can be made by calling the Burlington, Seaport or Portsmouth locations.

Several other local restaurants are offering meal deals for Veterans as well. You can check out that list here.

Art on Two Wheels

For a truly unique experience, bring your family and friends to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod for the world-premiere of Art on Two Wheels. This motorcycle exhibit features 42 rare and unusual bikes, iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and art from the private collection of David McGraw., who has been acquiring and restoring these treasures for decades. General admission is $10 and kids 12 and under get in free.

Boston Christmas Festival

Looking to get in the holiday spirit? This weekend the 33rd annual Boston Christmas Festival is happening at the Seaport World Trade Center. See what this huge arts and crafts festival has to offer, with over 350 vendors. Tasty holiday food will be available to sample and Boston’s top pastry chefs will be competing for Best in Show as they build spectacular gingerbread houses. Doors open on Friday.