



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been nearly three weeks since the Patriots sent Antonio Brown packing, and the wide receiver is still a little miffed about that move. But that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t return to New England if the Pats asked him.

Brown was released after just 11 days with the Patriots, after he sent some threatening text messages to an artist who shared her story with Sports Illustrated about Brown making unwanted sexual advances toward her. This came just a week after Brown’s personal trainer filed a civil lawsuit accusing the wide receiver of sexual assault.

The 31-year-old Brown remains unsigned, and made it clear during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday that he would like to re-join the 5-0 Patriots. But that wasn’t before he took a shot at the team, saying they still owe him some money.

“If you guys follow the Patriots, tell them to call me. They still gotta pay me, might as well let me earn it,” Brown said Wednesday.

AB: “You guys follow the Patriots tell them to call me. They still gotta pay me might as well let me earn it.”

The Patriots did not pay Brown his $9 million signing bonus, and the NFL Players’ Association has since filed a grievance on his behalf over the matter.

Brown played just one game for New England, catching a touchdown in the team’s Week 2 win over the Dolphins in Miami.