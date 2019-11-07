BOSTON (CBS) – A woman who was critically hurt by metal that fell from a roof in the North End is now suing the construction company responsible for that work site.
Kimberly Frawley was walking with her husband and dog along Atlantic Avenue July 25 when a metal railing fell off the roof and dropped five floors to the ground hitting her in the head.
The construction company, Corolla Roofing of Winthrop, was using a crane to lift materials to the roof of a building on nearby West School Street when the basket carrying the supplies didn’t clear the railing at the top of the building, knocking it to the ground.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, Frawley’s attorney said the railing “crushed” Kimberly Frawley’s skull.
Frawley was rushed to the hospital with fractures to her skull, face and neck. According to the lawsuit, she had multiple surgeries and is still receiving medical care.
The complaint calls Corolla “negligent” saying the company should have had a spotter on the roof and that they failed to protect people on the ground.
WBZ-TV reached out to Corrolla Roofing Thursday for comment on the lawsuit, but has not heard back yet.
