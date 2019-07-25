BOSTON (CBS) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a falling metal railing in Boston’s North End Thursday morning.
View of the missing railing that fell seriously injuring a woman on Atlantic ave. #wbz pic.twitter.com/ohEPECfn8i
— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) July 25, 2019
Boston police said they responded to a building on Atlantic Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. They said a piece of metal fell from either a building or a construction site at the location.
WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano reports that a metal railing on the roof of a building fell and struck the woman, causing serious injuries.
Yellow police tape blocked off a piece of the railing on the ground below where the woman was walking.
Piece of metal railing is on the ground behind police tape. A woman seriously injured walking by. #wbz pic.twitter.com/O1c5Up2vRR
— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) July 25, 2019
A photo shared by a Twitter user shows ambulances on the scene, next to a crane.
Police were still in the area two hours later conducting an investigation.
