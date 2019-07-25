  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, North End


BOSTON (CBS) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a falling metal railing in Boston’s North End Thursday morning.

Boston police said they responded to a building on Atlantic Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. They said a piece of metal fell from either a building or a construction site at the location.

WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano reports that a metal railing on the roof of a building fell and struck the woman, causing serious injuries.

Yellow police tape blocked off a piece of the railing on the ground below where the woman was walking.

A photo shared by a Twitter user shows ambulances on the scene, next to a crane.

Police were still in the area two hours later conducting an investigation.

 

Comments