CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS) – Texas authorities spoke for the first time Thursday since a man and woman were captured in connection with the killing of New Hampshire couple James and Michelle Butler. Adam Curtis Williams, wanted for felony theft, is back in the United States and Amanda Noverr is awaiting deportation in Mexico after several days on the run.
“Mr. Williams is now in our custody,” Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said at a press conference.
Authorities said Williams and his girlfriend Noverr were seen driving the Butler’s RV across the border into Mexico after the Rumney, New Hampshire couple disappeared. Their bodies were later found buried on a beach in Corpus Christi.
Noverr has a child that was with her when they were caught in Mexico. They are expected to be brought back into the country Thursday afternoon.
Both Williams and Noverr are facing charges of felony theft. Bond for Williams is set at $1 million.
Authorities aren’t saying how the Butlers were killed, but they’re still looking for help from anyone who may have seen the suspects in Texas.
“If you know something, please come forward,” District Attorney John Hubert said.
The Butlers were traveling cross country when they were killed.
You must log in to post a comment.