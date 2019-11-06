BOSTON (CBS) – Two people wanted in connection with the deaths of New Hampshire couple James and Michelle Butler were captured in Mexico Wednesday. Family members said authorities informed them that Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr were picked up after several days on the run.
Williams was taken into custody along with Noverr, whom police are calling a person of interest. They could be returned to Texas soon to face charges.
James Butler, 48, and his 46-year-old wife Michelle, were reported missing on Oct. 23 after friends and family lost contact with them. The couple left their home in Rumney, New Hampshire a year and a half ago to take a trip around the country, taking odd jobs along the way.
Their bodies were found in a shallow grave in Corpus Christi, Texas on Oct. 27. The R.V. they had been using to travel was seen in surveillance video crossing the Mexico border on Oct. 21.
The driver in the video is believed to be 33-year-old Williams. He was wanted for felony theft and is considered a suspect in the deaths.
