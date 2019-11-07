BOSTON (CBS) — After being reassigned by the Red Sox following a disappointing 2019 season, former Boston pitching coach Dana LeVangie is looking for a new gig elsewhere. That has taken him to Chicago, where LeVangie has reportedly interviewed for the Cubs opening at bullpen coach, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
LeVangie served as Boston’s bullpen coach from 2013 to 2017, part of his 29 years of service with the team. He was promoted to the team’s pitching coach ahead of the 2018 season, and the Red Sox won the World Series that season thanks to some stellar postseason pitching. But LeVangie reportedly had clashing views with Boston’s analytics staff during a trying 2019 campaign, and was reassigned to the pro scout department after the Red Sox missed the playoffs.
Joining the Cubs would reunite LeVangie with David Ross, who was a catcher in Boston from 2013-14. Ross was named Chicago’s new manager after they fired Joe Maddon this offseason. After Ross was hired, Chicago moved on from longtime bullpen coach Lester Strode, who held the position from 2007-2019.
Boston has hired former MLB pitcher Dave Bush to replace LeVangie as their pitching coach in 2020.
