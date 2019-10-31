BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox have a new pitching coach. WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche has confirmed that Dave Bush has won the gig, as first reported by The Boston Globe and Barstool Sports.
Bush, 39, has been with the Red Sox since 2016, starting as a pitching development analyst. He served as Boston’s minor-league pitching coordinator last season, and will now fill the position on Alex Cora’s staff that was held by Dana LeVangie last season. LeVangie had issues with Boston’s reliance on analytics, and was reassigned to the team’s pro scouting department after an extremely down year from the Sox pitching staff in 2019.
Bush spent nine seasons in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers, going 56-69 with a 4.73 ERA over 211 appearances. He got his start as a coach up in Maine, spending time as pitching coach at Bridgton Academy, a private high school.
