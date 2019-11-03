BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping Rob Gronkowski would make a comeback to the Patriots this season, those hopes got a little dimmer on Sunday. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the chances of Gronk coming back are down to 20 percent.
That’s down from the 40 percent estimate from this summer, according Florio’s sources. If Gronkowski does want to return to football this season, he’ll have to do so the Friday before New England’s Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Once that day passes, Gronkowski will not be eligible to return this season.
It was just a few weeks ago that Gronkowski said he wouldn’t be making a comeback this season. The 30-year-old said he would need to have a “continuous itch” to play football again, and he seems pretty happy in his post-football life at the moment.
Things could change after this season, but for now, the odds are against No. 87 suiting up for the New England offense this season.
