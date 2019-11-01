FITCHBURG (CBS) — The man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his car in Fitchburg has turned himself in. Police said Scott Proctor, of Lunenburg, initially drove off after the crash.
Mary Paulette Murphy, 71, of Fitchburg was hit by a car while on John Fitch Highway around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.
According to police, Proctor is now cooperating with the investigation. He will be charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
Mike Britt was working at a gas station nearby when the crash happened.
“Basically I saw a couple of cops roll by, step outside to see what was going on,” Britt said. “Look over the corner and see someone laying in the middle of the road.”
More charges are possible.
