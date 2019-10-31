WEATHER ALERT:Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Thursday Into Friday
FITCHBURG (CBS) — A hit-and-run on John Fitch Highway in Fitchburg Thursday night has left one person dead, according to police.

Police said a person was hit by a car and taken to a nearby hospital where they later died. They said the suspect fled the scene.

Mike Britt was working at a gas station nearby when the crash happened.

The scene in Fitchburg where a person was hit by a car Thursday night. (WBZ-TV)

“Basically I saw a couple of cops roll by, step outside to see what was going on,” Britt said. “Look over the corner and see someone laying in the middle of the road.”

Britt said police then entered the gas station and told him an older woman was hit.

Police are still looking for the driver. The incident is still under investigation.

