BOSTON (CBS) — A former Babson College student was sentenced Friday for threatening the lives of professional athletes on Instagram.
Addison Choi, 23, of Fullerton, California, is set to spend a year and a half in prison.
Police say he sent profanity-laden death threats to 45 sports figures and their families in 2017. Some of them used racist language.
Prosecutors say he was an avid sports bettor and went on rants online when the sports teams he bet on lost.
“The anonymity and ease of internet-based communications has led to a steady decline in civility and a steady increase in internet-based threats and harassment,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “Choi is a perfect example, lobbing violent, racist threats at others who failed to meet his expectations.
