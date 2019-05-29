BOSTON (CBS) – A former Babson College soccer player has been charged in federal court with making racist threats against at least 45 professional and collegiate athletes. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Addison Choi of Fullerton, California was a big sports bettor and those sports bets became the motivation for his threats and hate speech.
In a plea agreement coming together Wednesday, Choi accepted the charge that he threatened dozens of athletes on Instagram.
Court documents say Choi gambled on sports and when players or teams performed poorly, he used Instagram to send them and their family death threats between July and December of 2017.
On July 27, 2017, Choi allegedly posted on one professional athlete’s Instagram account: “I will kill you and your family and f****** hang them on a tree you stupid ugly mother*****” and also “I hope you f****** die you stupid monkey n*****.”
In another instance, Choi posted on the Instagram page of a professional athlete’s girlfriend: “You stupid mother***** [name], you worthless f***. I will f****** kill you,” and “I will f****** kill [name] you dumb f****** bitch… leave that irrelevant stupid mother*****.”
Choi faces a possible sentence of five years in prison, restitution and a fine of $250,000. He’ll appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.