



WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is among those showing support for outgoing Rep. Katie Hill. The California Democrat and one-time rising star gave her last speech in the House of Representatives on Thursday; she’s resigning amid an ethics probe into allegations that she engaged in an improper relationship with a congressional staffer.

I have no doubt that so many people who have survived abusive revenge porn felt seen & heard today. You have many more chapters ahead sis & I look forward to all the good you’ll do. “We have an entire culture that needs to change and we see it with clarity today” @RepKatieHill — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 31, 2019

“I have no doubt that so many people who have survived abusive revenge porn felt seen & heard today,” Pressley tweeted. “You have many more chapters ahead sis & I look forward to all the good you’ll do.”

Earlier this month, a conservative blog released intimate photos of Hill alleging she and her husband had a separate relationship with an unnamed female campaign staffer. That report included three photos of the congresswoman, including an explicit photo. Hill has admitted to engaging in a relationship with a campaign staffer before taking office, but denied any relationship with a congressional staffer.

Hill apologized to her supporters but said the forces that led her to leave Congress are larger than she is.

“This is bigger than me,” Hill said. “I am leaving now because of a double standard. I am leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip. I am leaving because I didn’t want to be peddled by papers and blogs and websites, used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics that I’ve ever seen.”

Pressley attended Hill’s speech and gave her a T-shirt on the House floor, reporters tweeted.

⁦@KatieHill4CA⁩ leaves the capitol for one last time and shows off t-shirt that ⁦@AyannaPressley⁩ gave her on the House floor . “If you’re not outraged then you are not paying attention .” ⁦@nypost⁩ pic.twitter.com/sSIT80wcRi — Marisa Schultz (@marisa_schultz) October 31, 2019

Before either freshman representative took office, Hill helped Pressley get the former Capitol Hill office of Shirley Chisholm. Hill had a better number in the Congressional office lottery, but wanted Pressley to occupy the one-time space of the pioneering African-American Congresswoman.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)