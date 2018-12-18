WASHINGTON (CBS) –- Ayanna Pressley, set to become the first black women to serve Massachusetts in Congress, will work out of Shirley Chisholm’s former office on Capitol Hill.

Pressley tweeted on Monday that she’d be getting the space once occupied by her “shero” thanks to fellow incoming Representative Katie Hill, of California, who had a better number in the Congressional office lottery.

Wow! TY Mommy for the extra bday luck! We just learned my Congressional Office designation will be #ShirleyChisholm 's former office. How's that for divine intervention, AND the selflessness of my colleague @KatieHill4CA who drew a better lottery# but still wanted me to have it. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 17, 2018

Chisholm was the first African-American Congresswoman, representing Brooklyn. She was also the first black woman to campaign for the Democratic party presidential nomination in 1972.

Pressley tweeted that she got the news on her late mother’s birthday.

“How’s that for divine intervention,” she wrote.

After her historic election in November, Pressley shared a photo of herself posing beneath Chisholm’s official portrait with the caption “Because of her.”

Pressley and the rest of the new Congress will be seated on Jan. 3.