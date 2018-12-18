  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Ayanna Pressley, Local TV, Politics

WASHINGTON (CBS) –- Ayanna Pressley, set to become the first black women to serve Massachusetts in Congress, will work out of Shirley Chisholm’s former office on Capitol Hill.

Pressley tweeted on Monday that she’d be getting the space once occupied by her “shero” thanks to fellow incoming Representative Katie Hill, of California, who had a better number in the Congressional office lottery.

Chisholm was the first African-American Congresswoman, representing Brooklyn. She was also the first black woman to campaign for the Democratic party presidential nomination in 1972.

pressley chisholm Rep Elect Ayanna Pressley To Get Shirley Chisholms Former Congressional Office

Ayanna Pressley and Shirley Chisholm. (Photos by WBZ-TV and Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Pressley tweeted that she got the news on her late mother’s birthday.

“How’s that for divine intervention,” she wrote.

After her historic election in November, Pressley shared a photo of herself posing beneath Chisholm’s official portrait with the caption “Because of her.”

Pressley and the rest of the new Congress will be seated on Jan. 3.

