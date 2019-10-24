



FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Families of the victim and suspect in a Framingham murder clashed outside the courtroom after his Thursday arraignment. Christopher McKoy is accused of killing his girlfriend then cutting off his GPS-monitored ankle bracelet.

McKoy, 25, of Brockton was arrainged on a murder charge in Framingham District Court in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Jamia Ammons-Maddrey.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said McKoy was previously charged with domestic violence against Ammons-Maddrey in September. Prosecutors asked for McKoy’s bail be revoked on an open case at the time, but he was released on personal recognizance.

Monday night, police found Ammons-Maddrey’s body in her apartment after getting a call from her family for a well-being check. Jamia’s mother went to the home to visit her daughter and found her car in the driveway and the TV blaring, but no answer from Jamia.

McKoy, her boyfriend, was arrested in Boston Tuesday. Investigators said he was with Jamia Saturday night into Sunday, then stabbed her to death and cut off his GPS monitoring device. McKoy had the bracelet because of a firearm possession charge in 2018.

He was in court Wednesday in Dorchester for the ankle bracelet violation when a doctor testified that McKoy had schizophrenia and a history of mental illness.

A warrant for the murder charge was issued out of Framingham District Court Wednesday afternoon. McKoy was ordered held without bail in Dorchester and then moved to Framingham where he was arraigned on the murder charge Thursday.

A judge ordered McKoy held without bail and sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

After the arraignment, members of McKoy and Ammons-Maddrey’s families shouted at each other and had to be separated by court officers.

Jamia’s family said they did not know about the prior domestic violence allegations from September. They say they hope the case serves as a warning for victims of domestic violence to come forward.

“We never thought we would be a part of a sad story like that. We always see people go through it and other families deal with tragedies. We never thought it would happen to us. Right now we’re devastated,” said Jayshawn Maddrey, Jamia’s brother.

The Maddrey family is struggling to pay funeral expenses and is asking the public for help via a GoFundMe page.