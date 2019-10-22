FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A young woman in her 20’s was found stabbed to death in her home in Framingham.
Police were called to an apartment on Interfaith Terrace at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to conduct a well-being check after a person close to the woman could not reach her. They found the woman with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead there. Her name has not been made public yet.
There have been no arrests.
Next door neighbor Angelina Rust said she came home from work and was shocked to find police at the complex.
“When the cops told me, my soul left my body. She was my neighbor. Her bedroom is right next to my bedroom. I’m just stunned. It’s just horrible. She was an innocent, young girl. No one should deserve that,” Rust told reporters Tuesday. “She just was a very quiet person.”
The death is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, State Police and Framingham Police.
